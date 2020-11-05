Park City Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

 

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a B2B e-commerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter after the Market closes on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:15 P.M. Eastern that day to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:
 Date: Monday, November 16th
 Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 P.M. PT)
TOLL-FREE 1-877-407-9716
TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-201-493-6779
Conference ID: 13713020

Replay Dial-In Numbers:
 TOLL-FREE 1-844-512-2921
TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-6671
From: 11/16/20 @ 7:15 P.M. Eastern Time
To: 12/16/20 @ 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time
Replay Pin Number: 13713020

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

