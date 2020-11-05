Signature Bank to Participate in the BofA Securities Future of Financials 2020 Virtual Conference

The virtual conference, designed to showcase publicly traded financial services companies for institutional investors, is scheduled for Monday, November 9 th - Tuesday, November 10 th , 2020.

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today that its management will participate in the upcoming BofA Securities Future of Financials 2020 Virtual Conference.

Signature Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo as well as Senior Executive Vice President – Corporate and Business Development Eric R. Howell are scheduled to participate in an analyst-led fireside chat on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Each participating company is scheduled for a 40-minute session, which includes questions and answers.

The live web cast as well as the replay of Signature Bank’s presentation can be accessed here. The replay will be available beginning at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9th, 2020, one hour after conclusion of the presentation. It will be archived for approximately 180 days here.

About Bank of America/BofA Securities

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. "Bank of America” and "BofA Securities" are the marketing names used by the Global Banking and Global Markets divisions of Bank of America Corporation.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 36 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including those in Connecticut as well as California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank, with $63.7 billion in assets, is one of the top 40 largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits (S&P Global Market Intelligence). Deposits as of September 30, 2020 reached $54.3 billion.