 

Visionstate Develops New Wanda Occupancy Measurement Feature to Address Covid-19 Social Distancing Protocols

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce the addition of its new occupancy level feature, to the growing suite of products within the Company’s Wanda IoT solution.

The new occupancy feature addresses concerns surrounding social distancing during the global COVID-19 pandemic by enabling facilities to provide customers with an accurate measurement of the number of people collected in a defined area, including restrooms.

The feature ties the Wanda tablet, an IoT device that measures cleaning activities and performance, with highly accurate people counting sensors. The Wanda tablet displays a message on its screen advising whether the area is at full capacity based on pre-established social distancing protocols.

“The new occupancy feature was designed for convenience and for safety reasons,” explains Visionstate CEO John Putters. “While many facilities have used static signage to publicize required occupancy levels, there is no way for the customer entering the room to know how many people are actually in that area, particularly as it pertains to public restrooms.”

Occupancy tracking is the most recent feature available within the growing Wanda solution. The technology already tracks foot traffic into restrooms, which provides facility managers with a much clearer understanding of cleaning requirements, especially when paired with other Wanda data such as public alerts, cleaning activities, resource use and frequency of cleaning, to name a few.

“Our technology is focused on ensuring efficiency in cleaning and meeting the new standards implemented as a consequence of the global pandemic,” Putters explains. “Our new feature not only helps ensure safe social distancing but demonstrates a proactive approach to customers who expect a higher level of attention to health standards.”

The Wanda suite of products includes Wanda tablets that are mounted outside restrooms or in public areas to collect cleaning data and measure customer satisfaction; WandaMOBILE, which tracks cleaning activities, resources and compliance with cleaning protocols throughout a facility; and Wanda QuickTouch, a battery-powered IoT button designed for public alerts and cleaning time stamps.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of Visionstate Corp.
“John A. Putters”
Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. CHF Capital Markets Website: www.visionstate.com
John Putters, CEO Perry Rapagna Twitter: @visionstate
(780) 425-9460 (416) 201-1206 Facebook: @visionstate
jputters@visionstate.com                                                                                perry@chfir.com LinkedIn:@VisionstateCorp.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Visionstate Develops New Wanda Occupancy Measurement Feature to Address Covid-19 Social Distancing Protocols EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce the addition of its new occupancy level feature, to the growing suite of products within the Company’s Wanda IoT solution. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...