Brady Corporation receives Gold Rating at 2020 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady (NYSE: BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, announced today that its BradyPrinter A5500 Flag Printer Applicator was recognized among the best in the industry by the 2020 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. The stellar third-party judging panel included cabling and communications systems specifiers, designers, integrators and managers with vast professional experience.

Brady Corporation was recognized as a Gold honoree. “On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Brady Corporation on their Gold-level honoree status,” said Cabling Installation & Maintenance’s Chief Editor Patrick McLaughlin. “This competitive, unbiased program celebrates the most original and innovative products in the industry.”

The BradyPrinter A5500 Flag Printer Applicator is an efficient, labor-saving device that aims to boost production in wire and cable industries. It uses software-driven automation to print and apply flag labels in just five seconds — a faster, easier and error-free alternative to hand flagging. With this innovative device, flag labels are consistently free of wrinkles, skew and edge mismatch.

For more information on the BradyPrinter A5500 Flag Printer Applicator, visit BradyID.com/A5500.

For the complete product offering from Brady, visit BradyID.com.

For more information:
Contact: Scott Gehring (888) 272-3946

About Brady Corporation:
Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places.  Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software.  Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries.  Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses.  Brady’s fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion.  Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC.  More information is available on the Internet at: BradyID.com.


