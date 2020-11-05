 

Regarding the completed process of mandatory buyout of shares of AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:01  |  57   |   |   

AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company, Ignitis Grupė) informs that the mandatory buyout of shares of its subsidiary AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (hereinafter – ESO) was finished on 3 November 2020. Completed transactions was settled on 5 November 2020, i.e. the second day following the conclusion of the transaction.

The Company informs that during the period of the mandatory buyout, which lasted from 18 May 2020 to 3 November 2020, 7,836,051 (seven million eight hundred thirty-six thousand and fifty-one) share of ESO was buyout, which equals to 0.88 % of the authorized capital of ESO.

After the mandatory buyout of shares of ESO, Ignitis Grupė owns 98.53% of the shares of ESO, other shareholders own 1.47% or 13,118,175 (thirteen million one hundred eighteen thousand and one hundred seventy-one) of the shares of ESO.

At the time of the mandatory buyout of shares of ESO, the Company offered the price agreed with the Bank of Lithuania for the shares, which was the same as that paid during the non-competitive tender offer, i.e. EUR 0.880 per share.

Following mandatory buyout, the Company, after having made payments to the deposit account of shareholders who did not sell shares, until 3 December 2020 will apply before the court for an order requiring the account managers to make respective entries in the securities accounts regarding the transfer of ownership of the shares to Ignitis Grupė. The Company will inform about further actions in accordance with the procedure established by legal acts.

More information can be found: https://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/delisting .

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


Seite 1 von 2
Ignitis Grupe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regarding the completed process of mandatory buyout of shares of AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company, Ignitis Grupė) informs that the mandatory buyout of shares of its subsidiary AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (hereinafter – ESO) was finished on 3 November 2020. Completed transactions was settled on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:01 Uhr
Regarding the completed process of mandatory buyout of shares
08:00 Uhr
Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement
30.10.20
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 9 months
30.10.20
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 9 months of 2020
30.10.20
Correction: Regarding court‘s decision to lift the temporary protection measures of mandatory buy-out of shares of AB Energijos skirstymo operatorius and resumption of the process of buy-out
30.10.20
Correction: Regarding court‘s decision
30.10.20
The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”
30.10.20
The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” of 12 November 2020 will be held by written vote in advance
29.10.20
Regarding court‘s decision
29.10.20
Regarding court‘s decision to lift the temporary protection measures of mandatory buy-out of shares of AB Energijos skirstymo operatorius and resumption of the process of buy-out