Regarding the completed process of mandatory buyout of shares of AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius

The Company informs that during the period of the mandatory buyout, which lasted from 18 May 2020 to 3 November 2020, 7,836,051 (seven million eight hundred thirty-six thousand and fifty-one) share of ESO was buyout, which equals to 0.88 % of the authorized capital of ESO.

AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company, Ignitis Grupė) informs that the mandatory buyout of shares of its subsidiary AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (hereinafter – ESO) was finished on 3 November 2020. Completed transactions was settled on 5 November 2020, i.e. the second day following the conclusion of the transaction.

After the mandatory buyout of shares of ESO, Ignitis Grupė owns 98.53% of the shares of ESO, other shareholders own 1.47% or 13,118,175 (thirteen million one hundred eighteen thousand and one hundred seventy-one) of the shares of ESO.

At the time of the mandatory buyout of shares of ESO, the Company offered the price agreed with the Bank of Lithuania for the shares, which was the same as that paid during the non-competitive tender offer, i.e. EUR 0.880 per share.

Following mandatory buyout, the Company, after having made payments to the deposit account of shareholders who did not sell shares, until 3 December 2020 will apply before the court for an order requiring the account managers to make respective entries in the securities accounts regarding the transfer of ownership of the shares to Ignitis Grupė. The Company will inform about further actions in accordance with the procedure established by legal acts.

More information can be found: https://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/delisting .

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076