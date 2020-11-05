Invesco ltd Form 8.3 - OPD CPL Resources PLC
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 05.11.2020, 15:03 | 55 | 0 |
Opening Position Disclosure
Form 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Invesco Ltd.
|Company dealt in
|Cpl Resources plc
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Ordinary Shares IE0007214426
|Date of dealing
|04-11-2020
-
INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
- Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|1,310,792 4.724%
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|1,310,792 4.724%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0