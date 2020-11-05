Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

“We are pleased to be listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange as a significant first step towards Pure Extracts’ continual expansion within the emerging extraction space,” said chief executive officer Ben Nikolaevsky. “There currently is a tremendous opportunity for growth in consumer natural health products, for which we plan on playing a pivotal role within the supply chain mechanism by providing full spectrum oil products for the cannabis, hemp and functional mushroom space.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (“ Pure Extracts ”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, and functional mushroom sectors, is pleased to announce that the Company’s stock has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “PULL”.

Pure Extracts would like to thank its expert tradespeople who worked tirelessly on the its state-of-the-art facility in Pemberton, BC, its team of dedicated employees, and the investors who have financed the company for a total $9.45 million allowing it to become a world-class, plant-based extraction company.

Pure Extracts would like to thank its management team for their tireless work on the company’s behalf. The officers of Pure Extracts are Ben Nikolaevsky, Chief Executive Officer; Doug Benville, Chief Operating Officer; and Yana Popova, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Additional biographic information about each of the officers of Pure Extracts is provided below.

Ben Nikolaevsky – Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Nikolaevsky holds over a decade of experience in corporate leadership roles across the natural products, agriculture and cannabis sectors. Under his recent leadership as President & CEO of Natura Naturals Inc., a private Canadian cannabis Licensed Producer, the company was acquired by Tilray Inc. Prior to Natura, he was president & CEO of Blue Goose Capital Corp. Mr. Nikolaevsky served as Market Vice President, National Accounts at CIBC and as Chief Credit Officer & Capital Markets Manager at IBM Global Financing Canada. Mr. Nikolaevsky holds a B.A. (Economics – York University) and is a Certified Financial Auditor (Commercial Finance Association, New York, NY).