 

Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (“Pure Extracts”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, and functional mushroom sectors, is pleased to announce that the Company’s stock has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “PULL”.

“We are pleased to be listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange as a significant first step towards Pure Extracts’ continual expansion within the emerging extraction space,” said chief executive officer Ben Nikolaevsky. “There currently is a tremendous opportunity for growth in consumer natural health products, for which we plan on playing a pivotal role within the supply chain mechanism by providing full spectrum oil products for the cannabis, hemp and functional mushroom space.”   

Pure Extracts would like to thank its expert tradespeople who worked tirelessly on the its state-of-the-art facility in Pemberton, BC, its team of dedicated employees, and the investors who have financed the company for a total $9.45 million allowing it to become a world-class, plant-based extraction company.

Pure Extracts would like to thank its management team for their tireless work on the company’s behalf. The officers of Pure Extracts are Ben Nikolaevsky, Chief Executive Officer; Doug Benville, Chief Operating Officer; and Yana Popova, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Additional biographic information about each of the officers of Pure Extracts is provided below.

Ben Nikolaevsky – Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Nikolaevsky holds over a decade of experience in corporate leadership roles across the natural products, agriculture and cannabis sectors. Under his recent leadership as President & CEO of Natura Naturals Inc., a private Canadian cannabis Licensed Producer, the company was acquired by Tilray Inc. Prior to Natura, he was president & CEO of Blue Goose Capital Corp. Mr. Nikolaevsky served as Market Vice President, National Accounts at CIBC and as Chief Credit Officer & Capital Markets Manager at IBM Global Financing Canada. Mr. Nikolaevsky holds a B.A. (Economics – York University) and is a Certified Financial Auditor (Commercial Finance Association, New York, NY).

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (“Pure Extracts”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, and functional mushroom sectors, is pleased to announce that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...