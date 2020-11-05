Westell promotes Jeniffer Jaynes to Chief Financial Officer

“Ms. Jaynes performed exceptionally as our Interim Chief Financial Officer and made significant contributions to the company,” said Tim Duitsman, president and CEO of Westell. “Ms. Jaynes is a key member of the executive team and led Westell through the recent reverse/forward split transaction.”

AURORA, Ill., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westell Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink Open Markets: WSTL), a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions, announces the promotion of Jeniffer Jaynes to Chief Financial Officer. Jaynes was previously appointed to Interim Chief Financial Officer in September of 2019.

“Ms. Jaynes leadership experience and knowledge of Westell’s financial systems made her the obvious choice as our CFO. The Westell Board and I have complete confidence in her skills as Westell’s CFO,” added Duitsman.

Ms. Jaynes will continue to lead the financial and information technology departments within Westell.

Ms. Jaynes, previously served as the Company’s Vice President and Corporate Controller since July 1, 2018, and will continue to serve in these capacities. She previously served as the Company’s Assistant Vice President of Financial Reporting from 2016 until 2018, and as Director of SEC Reporting from 2007 to 2016. Ms. Jaynes initially joined the Company in 1996 and held various accounting positions with the Company through 2000. Prior to rejoining the Company in 2007, Ms. Jaynes served as the Director of SEC Reporting at Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation and as the Manager of Financial Reporting at Pemco Aviation Group, Inc. (subsequently known as Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc.). Ms. Jaynes is a Certified Public Accountant and began her career as an auditor with Arthur Andersen LLP.

