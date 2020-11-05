 

IMAC Holdings, Inc. Announces Opening Enrollment in Its Phase 1 Clinical Study of Umbilical Cord-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells for the Treatment of Bradykinesia Due to Parkinson’s Disease

BRENTWOOD, Tenn, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or “the Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces it is opening enrollment in its Phase 1 clinical trial for its investigational compound utilizing umbilical cord-derived allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia, or the gradual slowing and loss of spontaneous body movement, due to Parkinson’s disease.

The Phase 1 clinical trial, consisting of a 15-patient dose escalation safety and tolerability study, will be conducted at three of IMAC’s clinical centers in Chesterfield, Missouri, Paducah, Kentucky, and Brentwood, Tennessee. The trial will be divided into three groups: 1) five patients with bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease will receive a low dose, intravenous infusion of stem cells, 2) five will receive a medium intravenous dose, 3) and five will receive a high intravenous dose, and all groups will be tracked for 12 months. IMAC’s medical doctors and physical therapists at the clinical sites have been trained to administer the treatment and manage the therapy. Ricardo Knight, M.D., M.B.A., who is medical director of the Mike Ditka IMAC Regeneration Center, is the trial’s principal investigator.

“This is a pivotal moment in the history of IMAC as it expands its business beyond that of its regenerative medicine, physical therapy and rehabilitation model and further pursues non-opioid, non-surgical, medical solutions for movement-restricting diseases. This process began with the idea to apply stem cell treatment to Parkinson’s patients for whom physical therapy alone was not sufficient to provide restoration of movement and alleviation of pain. Moreover, utilizing our existing centers and our knowledge of their communities helps streamline the costs usually associated with conducting these types of studies,” said Jeffrey Ervin, IMAC Chief Executive Officer. “The enrollment process and the subsequent first dose is expected to be administered by the end of 2020. We have already received considerable interest from Parkinson’s patients who would like to participate in the trial and expect to fill enrollment in a relatively short time. We look forward to the opportunity to share the outcome from the trial in the coming year.”

