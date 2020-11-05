Capricor Therapeutics to Present Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on November 12

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast, November 12, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases, announced today, that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on the same day.



Title:

Capricor Therapeutics Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. (ET) Conference Call Details: Toll-Free: 877-451-6152

International: 201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13712434 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142179

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and exploring the potential of exosome-based candidates to treat or prevent a variety of disorders. We are now developing two potential vaccines for COVID-19 as part of our exosome platform. For more information, visit www.capricor.com and follow the Company on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .