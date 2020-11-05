Glu to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced that Nick Earl, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric R. Ludwig, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Mr. Earl and Mr. Ludwig will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Roth Technology Virtual Event on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Mr. Earl and Mr. Ludwig will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the fireside chat at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Virtual Conference will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.glu.com/investors.