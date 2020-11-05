Genentech to Present New Data Across 16 Blood Disorders at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting

“We have one of the largest clinical development programs in malignant and non-malignant hematology and we continuously seek to improve patient outcomes by exploring new therapeutic mechanisms, combinations and clinical trial endpoints,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Our data reflect our ongoing commitment to following the science and improving the lives of patients with some of the most difficult-to-treat blood disorders.”

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that new data for its approved and investigational medicines will be presented at the all-virtual 62 nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition from December 5–8, 2020. Eleven Genentech medicines will be featured in more than 80 abstracts, including 22 oral presentations. With studies spanning 16 blood disorders, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), leukemia, multiple myeloma (MM) and hemophilia A, these data highlight the strength and breadth of Genentech’s hematology portfolio and pipeline, and commitment to developing innovative treatment solutions for patients in need.

Building on its 20-year legacy in antibody engineering, Genentech is exploring novel mechanisms of action for immunotherapies including T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies. Data on three investigational bispecifics will be presented, including:

Progress from Genentech’s CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody development programs, including updated results for mosunetuzumab in relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma and early data in first-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Additionally, data demonstrating high response rates with step-up dosing of glofitamab in people with R/R NHL will be presented.

First clinical safety, efficacy and biomarker data from cevostamab (BFCR4350A), a first-of-its-kind FcRH5xCD3 bispecific antibody targeting FcRH5 on myeloma cells and CD3 on T-cells, will be presented, with initial results from the ongoing Phase I GO39775 dose-escalation study in people with heavily pre-treated R/R MM.

Genentech will also be sharing longer-term data, including results on novel clinical trial endpoints, that support the known efficacy and safety of its established medicines, including:

Three-year follow-up data from the pivotal Phase III HAVEN study program (HAVEN 1-4 studies), reinforcing the efficacy and safety profile of Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) in people with hemophilia A with and without factor VIII inhibitors.

Results from the first interim analysis of the European Haemophilia Safety Surveillance database, examining real-world data to monitor the ongoing safety of Hemlibra in people with hemophilia A with and without factor VIII inhibitors.

Results on fixed-duration, chemotherapy-free combinations in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), including five-year analysis of the Phase III MURANO study, investigating Venclexta (venetoclax) plus Rituxan (rituximab) in R/R CLL, with updates on minimal residual disease and long-term outcomes analysis. Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

Updated results from the Phase Ib/II randomized GO29365 study of fixed-duration Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq), plus bendamustine and Rituxan, in people with R/R DLBCL, including preliminary results from a single-arm extension cohort of 106 additional patients.

Key abstracts featuring Genentech medicines that will be presented at ASH can be found in the table below.

Medicine Abstract title Abstract number/presentation details Mosunetuzumab

(investigational) Mosunetuzumab Shows Promising Efficacy in Patients with Multiply Relapsed Follicular Lymphoma: Updated Clinical Experience from a Phase I Dose-Escalation Trial #702 Oral presentation

(session: 623)

Dec. 7, 2020

1:30 - 3:00 PM PT

(presentation time 2:00 PM PT) Single-agent Mosunetuzumab is a Promising Safe and Efficacious Chemotherapy-Free Regimen for Elderly/Unfit Patients with Previously Untreated Diffuse Large B‑Cell Lymphoma #401 Oral presentation

(session: 626)

Dec. 6, 2020

12:00 - 1:30 PM PT

(presentation time 12:15 PM PT) Mosunetuzumab, a Novel CD20/CD3 Bispecific Antibody, in Combination With CHOP Confers High Response Rates in Patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma #1184 Poster presentation

(session: 626)

Dec. 5, 2020

7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT Glofitamab

(investigational) Glofitamab Step-Up Dosing Induces High Response Rates in Patients with Hard-to-Treat Refractory or Relapsed Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma #403 Oral presentation

(session: 626)

Dec. 6, 2020

12:00 - 1:30 PM PT

(presentation time 12:45 PM PT) Cevostamab

(BFCR4350A; a FcRH5xCD3 bispecific antibody) (investigational) Initial Clinical Activity and Safety of BFCR4350A, a FcRH5/CD3 T-Cell-Engaging Bispecific Antibody, in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma #292 Oral presentation

(session: 653)

Dec. 5, 2020

2:00 - 3:30 PM PT

(presentation time 2:30 PM PT) Early Pharmacodynamic Changes in T-Cell Activation, Proliferation, and Cytokine Production Confirm the Mode of Action of BFCR4350A, a FcRH5/CD3 T-Cell-Engaging Bispecific Antibody, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma #3213 Poster presentation

(session: 653)

Dec. 7, 2020

7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT Hemlibra

(approved use) Safety and Efficacy of Emicizumab in Persons with Hemophilia A With or Without FVIII Inhibitors: Pooled Data from Four Phase III Studies (HAVEN 1-4) #1800 Poster presentation

(session: 322)

Dec. 6, 2020

7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT Real-World Safety of Emicizumab: The First Interim Analysis of the European Haemophilia Safety Surveillance (EUHASS) Database #2685 Poster presentation

(session: 322)

Dec. 7, 2020

7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT Venclexta

(approved use) Five-Year Analysis of MURANO Study Demonstrates Enduring Undetectable Minimal Residual Disease (uMRD) in a Subset of Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (R/R CLL) Patients (Pts) Following Fixed-Duration Venetoclax-Rituximab (VenR) Therapy (Tx) #125 Oral presentation

(session: 642)

Dec. 5, 2020

9:30 - 11:00 AM PT

(presentation time 10:00 AM PT) Clonal Dynamics After Venetoclax-Obinutuzumab Therapy: Novel Insights from the Randomized, Phase 3 CLL14 Trial #127 Oral presentation

(session: 642)

Dec. 5, 2020

9:30 - 11:00 AM PT

(presentation time 10:30 AM PT) Results of Venetoclax and Azacitidine Combination in Chemotherapy Ineligible Untreated Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia with FLT3 Mutations #1904 Poster presentation

(session: 613)

Dec. 6, 2020

7:00 AM – 3:30 PM PT Results of Venetoclax and Azacitidine Combination in Chemotherapy Ineligible Untreated Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia with IDH 1/2 Mutations #461 Oral presentation

(session: 613)

Dec. 6, 2020

7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT

(presentation time 2:45 PM PT) Characteristics and Outcome of Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia and Partial Response to Venetoclax-Obinutuzumab #1310 Poster presentation

(session: 642)

Dec. 5, 2020

2:00 - 3:30 PM PT Polivy

(approved use) Polatuzumab Vedotin Plus Bendamustine and Rituximab in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: Updated Results of a Phase Ib/II Randomized Study and Preliminary Results of a Single-Arm Extension #3020 Poster presentation

(session: 626)

Dec. 7, 2020

7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT Risk Profiling of Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Patients By Measuring Circulating Tumor DNA #532 Oral presentation

(session: 627)

Dec. 7, 2020

7:00 - 8:30 AM PT

(presentation time 7:30 AM PT)

About Genentech in Hematology

For more than 20 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the goal to redefine treatment in hematology. Today, we’re investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to people with diseases of the blood. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/hematology.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005652/en/