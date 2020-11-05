Invacare Corporation Launches the AVIVA FX – MPS Maxx Multi-Position Power Standing System

This elegantly designed system provides maximum safety, stability and comfort whether it's used indoors or outdoors. The AVIVA FX delivers a smooth, comfortable and stable ride with a small turning radius for indoor navigation and new 4Sure Suspension System designed to conquer outdoor obstacles.

“Building further on our innovative AVIVA FX power wheelchair launched in February 2020, the MPS Maxx features our unique standing technology on a front wheel drive platform to complement our existing center wheel drive chair. Together, the AVIVA FX with the MPS Maxx Multi-Position Power Standing System is an innovative, highly adjustable system incorporating power standing and offers a unique combination of independence, functionality and accessibility,” said Joost Beltman, senior vice president, general manager North America.

The MPS Maxx combines 45° CG Tilt, 170° of Recline/ESR, 178° Open Angle Power Standing and 7" Seat Elevation with Power Articulating Belt Drive Center Mount Foot Platform (BDC). A grouping that offers individualized positioning and gets you closer to what matters.

To find out more about the AVIVA FX – MPS Maxx Multi-Position Power Standing System, please visit: motionconcepts.com

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

