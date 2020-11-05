 

DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english

DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

05.11.2020 / 15:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  Name and legal form: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl. Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type: Share
  ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
51,20 EUR 25.000,00 units  
         
         
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
51,20 EUR 25.000,00 units  
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-03; UTC +1
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
