 

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Selects Perficient and HCL for Digital Transformation Initiatives

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it and HCL Commerce, a leading, cloud-native Commerce platform provider, have been selected by 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty (“2-10”) to deliver digital transformation initiatives that will create a holistic customer view and enhance the user experience.

2-10, a home warranty company that provides products and services for homeowners, real estate professionals, and builders, provides its customers online access to products and services, including purchasing coverage, filing a claim, and viewing the status of their claims and coverage, among other capabilities. The current platform and supporting applications were custom built for each separate product area, which creates inconsistencies for users and prevents 2-10 from having a single view of their customers.

Under the multi-year agreement, Perficient and HCL Commerce will transform the 2-10 website to create greater efficiencies across operational, sales, and customer experience aspects of the business. The partnership will combine HCL’s technology with Perficient’s commerce expertise and Agile methodology to deliver a single, holistic customer view for 2-10 while instituting several user experience improvements, including a mobile-friendly interface and single sign-on capability.

“We’re excited to announce this project and to collaborate with such capable partners,” said Steve Martinez, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty. “As we continue to grow our business, we have been highly selective of the technology we use to ensure it can support us as we evolve, and we believe HCL Commerce has the capability to scale to meet our needs. A project like this requires a trusted partnership, and Perficient has proven themselves to be a collaborative and reliable partner with the experience to match.”

“2-10 Home Buyers Warranty is one of the premiere home warranty companies, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to digitally transform their business,” said John Ambrose, managing director of Perficient’s commerce practice. “Today’s customer platforms provide users with seamless experiences at their fingertips while giving businesses the visibility it needs to acquire new and retain existing customers. We look forward to collaborating with HCL and deploying our expertise to deliver a quality customer experience to 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty.”

