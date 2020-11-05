 

Processa Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Dr. Khalid Islam to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:15  |  29   |   |   

HANOVER, MD, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA), (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have a high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Khalid Islam to its board of directors.

“I’d like to personally welcome Dr. Islam to the board,” commented Dr. David Young, Chairman and CEO of Processa Pharmaceuticals. “Dr. Islam’s extensive experience and insight within the pharmaceutical industry and his diverse perspectives will be a great addition to the board and the Company.”

Dr. Islam was the chairman and CEO of Gentium S.p.A. (a Nasdaq-listed company; 2009-2014) where he led its transition to a profitable company that subsequently sold for US$1 billion. He is an advisor to the venture group Kurma Biofund (Paris). He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FENC), Gain Therapeutics Inc., Minoryx Therapeutics SL and currently serves on the board of Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) which recently maximized shareholder value through a $21 billion transaction with Gilead Sciences.

Dr. Islam has served in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility from entrepreneurial start-ups to Fortune 100 companies and has served in both advisory and board capacities for several public and private health-care related companies. Dr. Islam holds a Ph.D from Imperial College, University of London. He also holds several patents and has published over 80 articles in leading journals.

Dr. Islam said, “I have followed Dr. Young and his team’s successes in effectively and efficiently developing drugs through clinical development for conditions which need therapeutic alternatives. I am confident that Processa’s approach will accelerate the development of all the drugs in the Processa pipeline given their past experience and successful interactions with the FDA. I am excited to join the Processa team.”

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop products for which existing clinical evidence of efficacy has already been established for unmet or under-served medical conditions for which patients need treatment options that improve survival and/or quality of life. The Company used these criteria to develop our pipeline programs in order to achieve high value milestones effectively and efficiently using the Processa Regulatory Science approach. The members of the Processa development team have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and more than 100 FDA meetings throughout their careers.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ProcessaPharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering, which identifies important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For More Information:
Michael Floyd
mfloyd@processapharma.com
301-651-4256

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Processa Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Dr. Khalid Islam to Its Board of Directors HANOVER, MD, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA), (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...