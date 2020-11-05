Integrity Applications Names Shalom Shushan as Chief Technology Officer

New addition brings world class expertise to the development of GlucoTrack and it’s digital health platform

WILMINGTON, Del. and ASHDOD, Israel, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that Shalom Shushan has joined the company as its Chief Technology Officer, effective November 9, 2020. Mr. Shushan will lead all technology and research and development activities for Integrity and will serve on the Company’s executive leadership team.

With more than 20 years’ in technology and product development leadership roles, Shalom brings extensive experience in sensor technologies, machine learning, algorithm design, product portfolio strategy, and other critical engineering expertise in the field of consumer, security and medical device technologies, including multiple healthcare related wearables. In addition, Mr. Shushan’s leadership experience ranges from managing large global multi-site and cross-functional teams to working with and expanding nascent technology companies, including a medical device startup that he founded.

Most recently, Mr. Shushan spent 8 years as VP of Research and Development at Crow Technologies, Ltd., where he drove the technical vision and strategy and was responsible for the development and engineering of its IoT, Smart Home and Telehealth platforms. Previously, Shalom co-founded and was CEO of Nayos Ltd., a privately held embedded solution design house and was CEO and CTO of Bio-Guard following its merger with Nayos. Shalom holds a BS degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Ben-Gurion University with a specialization in signal and image processing.

“I’m pleased to welcome Shalom to Integrity’s executive leadership team,” said David Malka, President of Integrity. “Shalom’s deep technology expertise, global management experience and technical depth makes him an excellent fit for Integrity. We look forward to him driving our key initiatives including improving on our platform, delivering the next-generation GlucoTrack and accelerating the speed of Integrity’s technological innovations that will meaningfully benefit those suffering from prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes around the world.”