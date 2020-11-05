 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on November 12, 2020

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

  • Date, Time: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Toll-free: (833) 832-5128
  • International: (484) 747-6583
  • Conference ID: 2772449
  • A live webcast is available at http://ir.cssentertainment.com/ under the “News & Events” tab

Conference Call Replay Information

  • Toll-free: (855) 859-2056
  • International: (404) 537-3406
  • Reference ID: 2772449

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
CSSE@ellipsisir.com 
646-776-0886

MEDIA CONTACTS
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
kbarrette@rooneyco.com
(212) 223-0561


Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



