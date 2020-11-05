Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation on pheNIX Gene Therapy Clinical Trial for Adults with PKU

Homology Webcast / Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today the upcoming oral presentation of data from the dose-escalation portion of the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 pheNIX gene therapy clinical trial with HMI-102 for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU), the world’s first PKU gene therapy clinical trial. The data will be presented by pheNIX principal investigator Olaf Bodamer, M.D., Ph.D., FACMG, FAAP, Park Gerald Chair in Genetics & Genomics and Associate Chief of Genetics & Genomics at Boston Children’s Hospital, a premier center for metabolic disorders and the first site to enroll a patient in the pheNIX trial. The pheNIX trial results will be featured at the virtual New England Consortium of Metabolic Programs (NECMP) annual meeting, which is focused on new research in metabolic disorders, including PKU, on Friday, November 6. NECMP includes metabolic clinics, healthcare providers, patient organizations and others dedicated to increasing knowledge of metabolic disorders and improving delivery of healthcare to patients.



“We are pleased that additional data from our pheNIX trial, the first-ever gene therapy trial for PKU, will be shared for the first time by a respected leader in the field of metabolic disorders and directly with the PKU community as part of a featured, peer-reviewed scientific session,” stated Gabe Cohn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Homology Medicines. “The oral presentation by Dr. Bodamer will include data from three dose cohorts in the dose-escalation phase of our pheNIX trial, the results of which are informing the upcoming expansion phase of our study.”

Webcast/Conference Call

The NECMP annual meeting is for members of the Consortium. Homology will host a conference call and webcast following the meeting on Friday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on Homology’s website in the Investors section, and the webcast replay will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation. To access using the conference call line, dial (866) 244-8091 (U.S./Canada toll-free) or (602) 563-8623, with Conference ID 7394503.