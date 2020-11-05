 

Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation on pheNIX Gene Therapy Clinical Trial for Adults with PKU

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:15  |  72   |   |   

Homology Webcast / Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today the upcoming oral presentation of data from the dose-escalation portion of the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 pheNIX gene therapy clinical trial with HMI-102 for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU), the world’s first PKU gene therapy clinical trial. The data will be presented by pheNIX principal investigator Olaf Bodamer, M.D., Ph.D., FACMG, FAAP, Park Gerald Chair in Genetics & Genomics and Associate Chief of Genetics & Genomics at Boston Children’s Hospital, a premier center for metabolic disorders and the first site to enroll a patient in the pheNIX trial. The pheNIX trial results will be featured at the virtual New England Consortium of Metabolic Programs (NECMP) annual meeting, which is focused on new research in metabolic disorders, including PKU, on Friday, November 6. NECMP includes metabolic clinics, healthcare providers, patient organizations and others dedicated to increasing knowledge of metabolic disorders and improving delivery of healthcare to patients.

“We are pleased that additional data from our pheNIX trial, the first-ever gene therapy trial for PKU, will be shared for the first time by a respected leader in the field of metabolic disorders and directly with the PKU community as part of a featured, peer-reviewed scientific session,” stated Gabe Cohn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Homology Medicines. “The oral presentation by Dr. Bodamer will include data from three dose cohorts in the dose-escalation phase of our pheNIX trial, the results of which are informing the upcoming expansion phase of our study.”

Webcast/Conference Call
The NECMP annual meeting is for members of the Consortium. Homology will host a conference call and webcast following the meeting on Friday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on Homology’s website in the Investors section, and the webcast replay will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation. To access using the conference call line, dial (866) 244-8091 (U.S./Canada toll-free) or (602) 563-8623, with Conference ID 7394503.

Seite 1 von 4
Homology Medicines Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation on pheNIX Gene Therapy Clinical Trial for Adults with PKU Homology Webcast / Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today the upcoming oral …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Homology Medicines Unveils New In Vivo Gene Therapy Development Program for Hunter Syndrome
15.10.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Homology Medicines, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) on Behalf of Investors
13.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) on Behalf of Investors
13.10.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Homology Medicines, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) on Behalf of Investors
13.10.20
Rosen Law Firm Announces an Investigation of Securities Claims Against Homology Medicines, Inc. – FIXX