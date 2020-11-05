 

Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:15  |  31   |   |   


TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 5.11.2020 AT 16:15


Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201105144215_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,231 Unit price: 4.0724 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,231 Volume weighted average price: 4.0724 EUR


TELESTE CORPORATION

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.teleste.com


Teleste Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 5.11.2020 AT 16:15 Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Tianta Oy Position: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Teleste's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021
03.11.20
Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy
02.11.20
Correction: Teleste Corporation - Manager´s Transactions - Tianta Oy
02.11.20
Teleste Corporation - Manager´s Transactions
02.11.20
DIVESTMENT OF TELESTE´S SERVICE BUSINESS IN GERMANY TO CIRCET COMPLETED
02.11.20
Teleste Oyj - Manager´s Transactions - Timo Luukkainen
02.11.20
Teleste Corporation - Manager´s Transactions - Anna Luukkainen
29.10.20
Teleste 1-9/2020: Net sales and result decreased due to the covid-19 pandemic and the technological transformation of access networks, progress made with the Cableway divestment
22.10.20
Teleste: Interim Report Q3 2020 will be published on 29 October - Invitation to press briefing