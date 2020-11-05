 

Nano Dimension Announces Sale of Two DragonFly LDM Systems for Additive Manufacturing of Electronics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:15  |  60   |   |   

Sunrise, Florida, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, today announced that it has sold additional two DragonFly LDM systems for additive manufacturing of electronics. The systems were purchased by an Australian defense contractor and by an Asia-Pacific research center.

In a statement to the Company’s shareholders, Yoav Stern, CEO and President of Nano Dimension commented: “While these two new customers represent our main target markets during the COVID-19 era – defense contractors and research centers, the significance justifying noticing these transactions is that they may be the early birds of recovery, at least for the APAC marketplace. One of the transactions was delayed from Q1/2020. We have also noticed that the APAC geography is showing indications of recovery faster than other regions. We believe that the United States is still in a state of downswing of capital expenditures under the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and European prospective customers are sinking back toward a commercial stand still, under the effects of the second wave of COVID-19.   

“Thanks to shareholders’ support, we are positioned in the best possible way with more than $100M in cash that enables flexibility, internally as well as outwardly. Our foray into an M&A search, with the help of Needham & Co., is continuing actively. Our decision not to spend millions of dollars on go-to-market and sales and marketing in the short term has proven a careful and balanced one as the market stagnation is prolonged. The will of understandably hesitant and/or careful customers to invest in breakthrough, new prototyping and fabrication technologies of unique Hi-PEDs (High Performance Electronic Devices) is dramatically hampered. We at Nano Dimension cannot stop the tsunami. However, we have enough air to dive under it and emerge in the mid-term as even clearer winners. Potentially, maybe with a few other “last men standing.”

“Our steps taken starting approximately 90 days ago were based on the following assumptions:

  • The short-term negative economic effects of COVID-19 will not subside until at least the end of Q1/2021, or maybe even the end of Q2/2021.
  • Any efforts and resources allocated to sales and marketing will not show substantial enough results in the next 12 months.

“We believe that the long-term effect of COVID-19 and the trade-war crises on our industry will lead to an increase in demand for technology like ours, which enables prototyping and short-run productions of Hi-PEDs (High-Performance Electronic Devices) on-the-ground in the West, at prices and time-to-market that are competitive and superior to traditional the multi-billion dollar PCB manufacturing industry in the Far-East.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nano Dimension Announces Sale of Two DragonFly LDM Systems for Additive Manufacturing of Electronics Sunrise, Florida, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, today announced that it has sold additional two DragonFly LDM systems for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...