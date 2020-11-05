CORRECTION Terms for Nykredit and Totalkredit's auctions
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
CORRECTION: Terms for Nykredit and Totalkredit's auctions
We have discovered an error with regard to the amount offered in ISIN DK000952907-5 in Appendix 2 of the previously published auction terms dated 3 November 2020. Please find an updated auction schedule in the attached Appendix 2.
Questions with regard to this matter may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Appendix 2: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H & G
|ISIN
|Capital centre
|IT / RF*
|Coupon
|Maturity date
|Bids on
|
Interest rate
trigger
|LCR level
|Currency
|Auction dates
|Settlement
|
Offering
(million)
|Start
|End
|Cut-off
|Allotment
|DK0009528853
|SDO (H)
|IT
|1
|01/01/2022
|Price
|4.46%
|1b
|DKK
|16/11/2020
|18/11/2020
|11:30
|11:40
|5,200
|DK0009503195
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2023
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|Tap-sale**
|200
|DK0009502114
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2024
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|19/11/2020
|20/11/2020
|11:30
|11:40
|4,500
|DK0009798480
|SDO (H)
|RF
|2
|01/01/2025
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|Tap-sale**
|400
|DK0009507931
|SDO (H)
|RF
|2
|01/01/2026
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|16/11/2020
|20/11/2020
|10:30
|10:40
|13,200
|DK0009511297
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2027
|Price
|-
|2a
|DKK
|Tap-sale**
|100
|DK0009515363
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2028
|Price
|-
|non-level
|DKK
|Tap-sale**
|60
|DK0009526212
|SDO (H)
|IT
|1
|01/07/2021
|Price
|4.67%
|1b
|DKK
|Tap-sale**
|85
|DK0009525834
|RO (G)
|RF
|1
|01/04/2025
|Price
|-
|2a
|DKK
|Tap-sale**
|220
|DK0009528937
|SDO (H)
|IT
|1
|01/01/2022
|Price
|4.70%
|non-level
|EUR
|18/11/2020
|13:00
|13:10
|220
|DK0009515520
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2023
|Price
|-
|non-level
|EUR
|Tap-sale**
|10
|DK0009519514
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2024
|Price
|-
|non-level
|EUR
|20/11/2020
|13:00
|13:10
|130
|DK0009529232
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2026
|Price
|-
|non-level
|EUR
|Tap-sale**
|15
* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger/(RF) Refinancing trigger
