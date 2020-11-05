We have discovered an error with regard to the amount offered in ISIN DK000952907-5 in Appendix 2 of the previously published auction terms dated 3 November 2020. Please find an updated auction schedule in the attached Appendix 2.



Questions with regard to this matter may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.







Appendix 2: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H & G

ISIN Capital centre IT / RF* Coupon Maturity date Bids on Interest rate

trigger LCR level Currency Auction dates Settlement Offering

(million) Start End Cut-off Allotment DK0009528853 SDO (H) IT 1 01/01/2022 Price 4.46% 1b DKK 16/11/2020 18/11/2020 11:30 11:40 5,200 DK0009503195 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2023 Price - 1b DKK Tap-sale** 200 DK0009502114 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2024 Price - 1b DKK 19/11/2020 20/11/2020 11:30 11:40 4,500 DK0009798480 SDO (H) RF 2 01/01/2025 Price - 1b DKK Tap-sale** 400 DK0009507931 SDO (H) RF 2 01/01/2026 Price - 1b DKK 16/11/2020 20/11/2020 10:30 10:40 13,200 DK0009511297 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2027 Price - 2a DKK Tap-sale** 100 DK0009515363 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2028 Price - non-level DKK Tap-sale** 60 DK0009526212 SDO (H) IT 1 01/07/2021 Price 4.67% 1b DKK Tap-sale** 85 DK0009525834 RO (G) RF 1 01/04/2025 Price - 2a DKK Tap-sale** 220 DK0009528937 SDO (H) IT 1 01/01/2022 Price 4.70% non-level EUR 18/11/2020 13:00 13:10 220 DK0009515520 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2023 Price - non-level EUR Tap-sale** 10 DK0009519514 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2024 Price - non-level EUR 20/11/2020 13:00 13:10 130 DK0009529232 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2026 Price - non-level EUR Tap-sale** 15

* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger/(RF) Refinancing trigger