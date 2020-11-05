 

SpareBank 1 SMN Notice of meeting of the Supervisory Board on Thursday 26. November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:26  |  29   |   |   

Notice is hereby given of a meeting of the Supervisory Board on Thursday 26. November 2020 at 3pm. The meeting will be held digitally.

See enclosure.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


