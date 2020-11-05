Taronis Fuels Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Brings Significant Track Record for Managing Rapid Growth and Capital Market Relationships

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the appointment of Mary Pat Thompson as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The Company’s former CFO, Tyler Wilson, will remain with the Company as its Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Mr. Wilson will oversee mergers and acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and critical transactions to accelerate organic growth.

Ms. Thompson brings extensive technical and professional experience to her new role with Taronis Fuels. Most notably, she was the CFO of MWI Veterinary Supply, Inc (Nasdaq: MWIV) (“MWI”) from 2002-2015. During her time with MWI, she played a key role in bringing the company public on Nasdaq and executing 13 acquisitions totaling $962 million in revenue. From 2002-2014, MWI achieved a compounded annual revenue growth rate of over 20% and was repeatedly listed on the Fortune 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. Under her leadership, the company delivered significant shareholder value. This strong financial performance resulted in greater than an 11-fold increase in share price over a ten year period. Ms. Thompson ultimately oversaw the sale of MWI to AmerisourceBergen in 2015 for $2.5 billion.

Beyond her experience with MWI, Ms. Thompson brings a wealth of additional professional experience and expertise. As a certified public accountant, she began her career with Arthur Andersen after completing her Bachelor of Science in Business Accounting from the University of Idaho. Ms. Thompson currently serves as an independent director on the Board of Directors of H&E Equipment Services (Nasdaq: HEES). Ms. Thompson served as the Chairperson of Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s 12th District Economic Advisory Council in 2019, and is a member of the Zions Bank Business Advisory Council.

“We are very excited to announce Ms. Thompson’s acceptance of the position as Chief Financial Officer at Taronis Fuels,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis. “Ms. Thompson was introduced to the Company through several of our largest shareholders, who witnessed first-hand her impressive accomplishments as the former CFO of MWI.”

“Ms. Thompson brings the ideal combination of knowledge, experience, and entrepreneurial spirit to Taronis at a critical inflection point in our business. We have made great strides in strengthening our balance sheet, enhancing our liquidity, and positioning our Company to accelerate our growth plans heading into 2021. She is expected to play an instrumental role in preparing our systems and our team as we look to execute on our growth objectives.”