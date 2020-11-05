 

Playa Hotels & Resorts Honored as Gold Winner in 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:30  |  33   |   |   

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Employer of the Year - Hospitality & Leisure category in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be conferred upon the winners during a virtual awards ceremony on November 5.

More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others. Playa was proud to receive gold in the Employer of the Year category for Hospitality & Leisure.

“An award like Employer of the Year speaks volumes to the company culture we have worked so hard to build and uphold at Playa Hotels & Resorts,” said Dayna Blank, Playa Hotels & Resorts Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “Our company is truly very special, and we are proud to be considered a top employer.”

More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we’ve confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021,” said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, please visit PlayaResorts.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Media Contact:
Playa Hotels & Resorts
Press@playaresorts.com


Playa Hotels & Resorts Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Playa Hotels & Resorts Honored as Gold Winner in 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, has been named the winner of a Gold …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Bombardier, Texas State Technical College (TSTC) Celebrate Official Registration of Bombardier ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
04.11.20
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces the Sale of Dreams Puerto Aventuras
16.10.20
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
16.10.20
Playa Hotels & Resorts Named One of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune
08.10.20
Playa Hotels & Resorts Cancún and Playa del Carmen Hotels Resume Operations Post Hurricane Delta