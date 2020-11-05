JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Tumor Ablation Market by Technology (Microwave Ablation, Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Cryoablation), by Mode of Treatment (Laparoscopic Ablation, Surgical Ablation, Percutaneous Ablation), by Application (Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Bone Metastasis), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Tumor Ablation Market was valued at USD 458.30 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1072.87 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Technological advancements in tumor ablation devices on the basis of accuracy, cost effectiveness, and portability and growing number of cancer patients are the factors fueling the growth of global tumor ablation market

Global Tumor Ablation Market Overview

The increasing inclination of surgeons and patients towards minimally invasive procedures owing to the benefits such as speedy recovery, patient comfort, and reduced turnaround time are the factors expected to drive the demand for advanced tumor ablation techniques over the forecast period. Advanced tumor ablation procedures are generally performed on an outpatient basis and do not require any hospital admission compared with conventional therapies, thereby significantly reducing the total healthcare cost. Technological advancements to enhance accuracy, portability, and cost-effectiveness are the factors prompting market players to constantly improve and launch advanced devices. Image-guided equipment and cryoablation are major examples of these technological advancements. The major players in the market are Healthtronics, Inc., Medtronic, PLC., Sonacare Medical, LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edap Tms S.A., Misonix, Inc., Galil Medical, Inc., Neuwave Medical, Inc., Mermaid Medical A/S, and Angiodynamics, Inc.