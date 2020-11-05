 

DGAP-News Heidelberg Pharma Announces Several Presentations of Research Results on ATAC Technology at the ASH Annual Meeting 2020

Heidelberg Pharma Announces Several Presentations of Research Results on ATAC Technology at the ASH Annual Meeting 2020

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg Pharma Announces Several Presentations of Research Results on ATAC Technology at the ASH Annual Meeting 2020

- Heidelberg Pharma presents the design for the planned clinical study with HDP-101

- Partner MD Anderson Cancer Center presents in an oral presentation preclinical data with HDP-101 on the induction of an immune response against multiple myeloma by HDP-101

- Licensing partner Magenta presents further preclinical data on the ATAC candidate MGTA-117

Ladenburg, Germany, 5 November 2020 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it will present the design for the planned clinical trial with HDP-101 at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH). In addition, partners MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA, (MD Anderson) and Magenta Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA, (Magenta) (NASDAQ: MGTA) will present data on the ATAC technology. The conference will take place from 5th to 8th December 2020 in a virtual format.

Prof. Andreas Pahl, CSO of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "We are very pleased to present the design of our first clinical study with an Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) at this important conference. The study will be conducted with the BCMA-ATAC HDP-101 in the indication of multiple myeloma. The design has already been discussed in a Pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the submission of the study application to the FDA is expected to follow shortly. Developing a candidate to first in human is a complex process and the IND is an important milestone for us."

