Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.11.2020 / 15:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Xlife Sciences AG

b) LEI
984500AH590BE88BB517 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0461929603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38 EUR 38000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
38.0000 EUR 38000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stock Exchange Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


05.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Klausstrasse 19
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63430  05.11.2020 

DGAP-DD Xlife Sciences AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.11.2020 / 15:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

