Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy supplements the tender offer document dated 8 January 2020 regarding the public cash tender offer for all shares in Pihlajalinna Plc

Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy ("Mehiläinen" or the "Offeror") and Pihlajalinna Plc ("Pihlajalinna") announced on 5 November 2019 that they had entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which Mehiläinen undertook to make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Pihlajalinna (the "Tender Offer"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer commenced on 9 January 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and will expire on 20 November 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless extended further or discontinued in accordance with, and subject to, the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved a supplement to the tender offer document, dated 8 January 2020, concerning the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document", and such supplement hereinafter the "Supplement Document"). The Supplement Document relates to the unaudited interim report published by Pihlajalinna on 4 November 2020 for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 (the "Interim Report") with which the Offeror supplements the Tender Offer Document. The Supplement Document and the Interim Report are attached as Appendix 1 to this stock exchange release. In addition, the Interim Report has been included as Appendix M to the Tender Offer Document.

The Tender Offer Document and the Supplement Document will be available in Finnish from 5 November 2020 onwards at the headquarters of Mehiläinen, Pohjoinen Hesperiankatu 17 C, 6th floor, FI-00260 Helsinki, Finland, the headquarters of Nordea Bank Abp, Satamaradankatu 5, FI-00020 Nordea, Finland and at Nasdaq Helsinki, Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland. The electronic versions of the Tender Offer Document and the Supplement Document will be available in Finnish from 5 November 2020 onwards online at ostotarjous.mehilainen.fi, investors.pihlajalinna.fi/public-tender-offer and nordea.fi/osakkeet, and in English from 5 November 2020 onwards online at ostotarjous.mehilainen.fi, investors.pihlajalinna.fi/public-tender-offer.aspx?sc_lang=en and nordea.fi/equities.