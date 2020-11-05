DSG Global/Imperium Motor Corp. Receives First Shipment of Electric Cars from Zhejiang Jonway Group

An assortment of electric cars has arrived and are being prepared for display at the Imperium EV Experience Center in Fairfield, California. The first initial order from Jonway includes the exclusive Urbee 4 door, Urbee 4 door with the Police Package, and other models, along with the Raptor and Pacer golf car. The Company anticipates additional shipments of electric vehicles to be delivered before the end of Q4.

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), via subsidiary Imperium Motors, announced today the Company has received its first of many shipments of electric vehicles from Jonway and are in preparation to be showcased at the Imperium EV Experience Center.

The company is also excited to announce the arrival of our first electric motorbike the Rover to also be displayed at the Imperium EV Experience Center. For further information on this product, please visit https://www.rumblemotors.com/products/rover?_pos=1&_sid=1b3739d40& ...

“We are pleased to announce the electric cars have arrived, with more on the way, for which will be displayed on the showroom floor. This is only the beginning of numerous expected deliveries from one of our exclusive manufacturing partners, Jonway. We continue to expand our product line with our newest electric bike that only compliments our wide variety of electric vehicles,” stated Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motors. “We are also anxiously awaiting shipments from our most recent partner, Skywell Automobile Group,” added Curtis.

For further information on industry partner Zhejiang Jonway Group Co., Ltd. (Jonway Group), please visit. http://en.jonway.com/ .

For information on Imperium Motor’s Product line, please visit https://www.imperiummotorcompany.com/

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company is a new EV distribution and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low Speed electric vehicles including Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses, and Scooters.

