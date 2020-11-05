 

GATX Corporation Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Risk Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) announced that Jennifer Van Aken has been appointed senior vice president, treasurer and chief risk officer.

Most recently, Ms. Van Aken was vice president, financial planning & analysis. Since joining GATX in 2006, she has held leadership roles in treasury, investor relations, and investment risk management. Prior to joining GATX, Ms. Van Aken held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in the financial services industry.

“We are pleased to announce Jennifer’s promotion,” said Thomas A. Ellman, executive vice president and chief financial officer of GATX Corporation. “With her extensive experience in finance and knowledge of GATX, Jennifer is well-suited to lead our treasury and risk management activities.”

Ms. Van Aken earned her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Allegheny College and her Masters of Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University, Tepper School of Business.

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

