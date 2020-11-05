1847 Goedeker Repays $642,600 PPP Loan Early and in Full Citing Strong Business Results During Pandemic

“Consumers record online ordering on Goedekers.com and increasing confidence in how we meet their appliance needs was in part due to the use of the PPP funds to keep and expand our full-time work force. Our success created an opportunity to Pay It Forward by immediately repaying our PPP loan,” said Doug Moore, CEO of Goedeker’s. “Since initially receiving funds in April, we have added staff and significantly strengthened our balance sheet through our July IPO, enabling us to repay the balance early and in full. We are now in a great position ahead of our pending acquisition of Appliances Connection which is expected to be a key driver of our $400 million revenue projection for 2021.”

The PPP loan had a two-year term with 1.0% interest per annum. Monthly principal and interest payments were deferred for six months from the date of disbursement, resulting in a final payoff amount of $646,241. There were no prepayment penalties.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

The Company is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, the Company has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 90% of sales are placed through its website (www.goedekers.com). The Company provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 185,000 items organized by category and product features. Specialization in the home category has enabled the Company to build a shopping experience and an advanced logistics infrastructure that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the market. Learn more at www.goedekers.com.

