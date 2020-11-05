 

Formpipe's CEO sells shares - remains a dedicated CEO and long-term shareholder

On November 5, 2020, Formpipe's CEO Christian Sundin sold 300,000 shares in Formpipe Software AB. Christian Sundin remains a dedicated CEO and long-term shareholder in Formpipe and after the sale, he owns 946,840 shares worth approximately SEK 27 million based on the closing price on November 4.

Buyers of the 300,000 shares above are all existing shareholders in Formpipe. All members of Formpipe's Board of Directors purchase, to varying degrees, a total of 147,500 shares. Martin Gren buys 100,000 shares through Grenspecialisten AB and Alcur Fonder buys the remaining 52,500 of the shares above.

The sale is done for private financial reasons and I do not intend to sell additional shares. My remaining holding in Formpipe is still by far my largest private financial investment. My commitment and my strong faith in Formpipe's future remains and I look forward to continuing to lead and develop Formpipe towards our strategic goals ", says Christian Sundin, President and CEO, Formpipe

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.

