 

Eze Castle Integration Acquires Digital Transformation Firm NorthOut, Expanding Offerings for the Financial & Professional Services Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 16:00  |  66   |   |   

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eze Castle Integration, a portfolio company of private equity investment firm H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.) and a global leader in technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of digital transformation firm NorthOut Inc. The acquisition is a powerful step in accelerating Eze Castle Integration's digital transformation offering and reinforces Eze Castle Integration as the leader in end-to-end technology solutions for the financial and professional services industries.

NorthOut is a fast-growing digital transformation firm headquartered in Boston with 165 employees focused on delivering advanced solutions that allow leading organizations to accelerate business transformation and overcome business challenges. NorthOut brings a valuable combination of business-led digital strategy and modern engineering driven design to its core capabilities – Digital Experience Design, Application Modernization, DevOps and System Integration.

"Eze Castle Integration's vision is to be the leading, innovative technology partner transforming business around the globe. Digital transformation is a great challenge and opportunity facing clients, as success requires a balance of strategy, innovation, and flawless technology delivery. With the NorthOut acquisition and previously Alphaserve Technologies, we have built a digital services portfolio that provides unmatched value to clients and the market," said John Cahaly, CEO of Eze Castle Integration. "We are excited to welcome NorthOut and its dynamic team into the Eze Castle Integration family."

Monesh Jain, CEO of NorthOut, said, "We are thrilled to be joining a company that shares our passion for client success, technology innovation and outstanding results. We see significant opportunity to deliver combined value to our and Eze Castle Integration's clients while accelerating the market momentum around our digital transformation services.

Nathan Dionne, Co-founder of NorthOut added, "A firm's digital transformation journey is shaped by its existing environment, business processes and end-state objectives. Through the application of emerging technologies from artificial intelligence and machine learning to hyperautomation, together NorthOut and Eze Castle Integration will enable clients to reach new levels of efficiency, productivity and success."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eze Castle Integration Acquires Digital Transformation Firm NorthOut, Expanding Offerings for the Financial & Professional Services Industries BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Eze Castle Integration, a portfolio company of private equity investment firm H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.) and a global leader in technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of digital transformation firm …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
LINE and Rakuten lead the way as top two risers in BrandZ Japan's Top 50 Most Valuable Brands 2021
Advances in Recycling Technology on Back of Government Regulations Keep Opportunities in Battery ...
Syntellix honored again, wins IMA Award of Excellence
Podcastle Raises $1.75 Million Seed Round to Create Next-Gen Podcast Platform.
Global COVID-19 Diagnostics & Test Kits Market Size Could Exceed $19 Billion This Year
PAS Global to be Acquired by Hexagon AB
BioInvent presents promising new clinical and preclinical data on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, ...
Emerson Survey: Retailers Need to Adjust to New Consumer Behaviors Shaped by COVID-19
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods