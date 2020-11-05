Eze Castle Integration Acquires Digital Transformation Firm NorthOut, Expanding Offerings for the Financial & Professional Services Industries

NorthOut is a fast-growing digital transformation firm headquartered in Boston with 165 employees focused on delivering advanced solutions that allow leading organizations to accelerate business transformation and overcome business challenges. NorthOut brings a valuable combination of business-led digital strategy and modern engineering driven design to its core capabilities – Digital Experience Design, Application Modernization, DevOps and System Integration.

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eze Castle Integration, a portfolio company of private equity investment firm H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.) and a global leader in technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of digital transformation firm NorthOut Inc. The acquisition is a powerful step in accelerating Eze Castle Integration's digital transformation offering and reinforces Eze Castle Integration as the leader in end-to-end technology solutions for the financial and professional services industries.

"Eze Castle Integration's vision is to be the leading, innovative technology partner transforming business around the globe. Digital transformation is a great challenge and opportunity facing clients, as success requires a balance of strategy, innovation, and flawless technology delivery. With the NorthOut acquisition and previously Alphaserve Technologies, we have built a digital services portfolio that provides unmatched value to clients and the market," said John Cahaly, CEO of Eze Castle Integration. "We are excited to welcome NorthOut and its dynamic team into the Eze Castle Integration family."

Monesh Jain, CEO of NorthOut, said, "We are thrilled to be joining a company that shares our passion for client success, technology innovation and outstanding results. We see significant opportunity to deliver combined value to our and Eze Castle Integration's clients while accelerating the market momentum around our digital transformation services.

Nathan Dionne, Co-founder of NorthOut added, "A firm's digital transformation journey is shaped by its existing environment, business processes and end-state objectives. Through the application of emerging technologies from artificial intelligence and machine learning to hyperautomation, together NorthOut and Eze Castle Integration will enable clients to reach new levels of efficiency, productivity and success."