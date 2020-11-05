EnPro Industries to Present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference
EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 12. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, www.enproindustries.com.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leading technology company which uses materials science to push the boundaries of the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology industries with a well-diversified customer base. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.
