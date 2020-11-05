ADM Directors Declare Cash Dividend
ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 36.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on Nov. 19, 2020.
This is ADM’s 356th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 89 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Sept. 30, 2020, there were 555,954,513 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.
About ADM
At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.
