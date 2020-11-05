ADM Directors Declare Cash Dividend

ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 36.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on Nov. 19, 2020.

This is ADM’s 356th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 89 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Sept. 30, 2020, there were 555,954,513 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.