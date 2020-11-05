NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 November 2020 at 17:00

Change in NoHo Partners Plc’s Executive Team



Eemeli Nurminen, Business Group Director of NoHo Partners Plc and a member of the Executive Team, will resign. Nurminen will leave the service of NoHo Partners as of January 1, 2021. At the same time, the company is reorganizing the responsibilities of its Executive Team and merging the entertainment venue business into one entity under Business Group Director Paul Meli.

- I would like to thank Eemeli for his significant contribution to the development of our company, its people and culture. I wish Eemeli success in both personal and professional life in the future, says Aku Vikström, CEO of NoHo Partners.