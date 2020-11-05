Skeljungur hf. Transactions in relation to a share buy-back program
In week 44. 2020, Skeljungur purchased 2.500.000 of its own shares, at purchase price of ISK 19,825,000. See further details below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares bought
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price
|29.10.2020
|09:43
|1.500.000
|7,95
|11.925.000
|30.10.2020
|14:11
|1.000.000
|7,9
|7.900.000
|
Total
|2.500.000
|19.825.000
The trade is in accordance with Skeljungur’s share buy-back program, announced to Nasdaq Iceland on October 8th, 2020. The main purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the
company.
Skeljungur has now purchased a total of 19,000,000 own shares which corresponds to 60.55% of maximum amount of own shares that will be purchased according to the buy-back program. The purchase
price for the bought shares is total ISK 151,382,500. Before the share buy-back program began Skeljungur owned 24,820,946 of own shares or the equivalent of 1,25% of the issued share capital.
Skeljungur now owns a total of 43,820,946 shares or 2.21 % of the Company’s share capital.
According to the buy-back program the maximum purchase price may not exceed ISK 250.000.000, provided that Skeljungur and its subsidiaries shall only hold a maximum of 10% of the company´s shares.
The share buy-back program will remain in effect until the Annual General Meeting in 2021, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time. The execution of the share buy-back
program is in accordance with the Public Limited Company Act No. 2/1995 and Regulation on Insider Information and Market Manipulation No. 630/2005.
For further information please contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CFO, fjarfestar@skeljungur.is
www.skeljungur.is
