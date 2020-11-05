 

Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4,915.86 Million by 2025 - CAGR 6.65% | Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 16:30  |  72   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Business Process Management (BPM) Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Management Category. The report contains segmentation by Component (Services, Solution (Automation, Content, Document Management, Integration, Monitoring and Optimization, and Process Improvement.)), by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), by Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, and Retail).  It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025

Valuates Reports Logo

The Business Process Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 3,339.13 Million in 2019 to USD 4,915.86 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 6.65%.

Major factors driving the growth of business process management market size are the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies with BPM software, the need for automated business processes to reduce manual errors, and improved IT systems to meet the dynamic requirements of customers.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on BPM Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-0J146/The_Global ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BUSINESS PROCESS MANAGEMENT (BPM) MARKET SIZE

BPM offers powerful software for professionals to efficiently develop business rules according to the business project requirements. The Business Process Management Market size is expected to be driven by numerous advantages, such as improved workforce productivity, faster time to market, process agility, efficient enforcement and regulatory management, and business processes accountability.

The technology of cloud computing helps customers to enjoy the advantages of BPM technologies at a reduced cost. The incremental transition from linear management to holistic management and control is a significant technological advancement in this industry. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the BPM market size.

The increasing number of SMEs adopting BPM in order to enhance operational efficiency is expected to propel the growth of BPM market size during the forecast period. SMEs are introducing BPM strategies to realign the business operation and handle the enormous resources from multiple sources, including blogs, emails, and other intranet portals. It is simpler to incorporate these solutions in SMEs than in large organizations. At the top management level, the BPM approach greatly eliminates the need for micromanagement, which is anticipated as one of the main reasons for its acceptance across large organizations.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4,915.86 Million by 2025 - CAGR 6.65% | Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - A new Business Process Management (BPM) Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Management Category. The report contains segmentation by Component (Services, Solution (Automation, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
LINE and Rakuten lead the way as top two risers in BrandZ Japan's Top 50 Most Valuable Brands 2021
Advances in Recycling Technology on Back of Government Regulations Keep Opportunities in Battery ...
Syntellix honored again, wins IMA Award of Excellence
Podcastle Raises $1.75 Million Seed Round to Create Next-Gen Podcast Platform.
Global COVID-19 Diagnostics & Test Kits Market Size Could Exceed $19 Billion This Year
PAS Global to be Acquired by Hexagon AB
BioInvent presents promising new clinical and preclinical data on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, ...
Emerson Survey: Retailers Need to Adjust to New Consumer Behaviors Shaped by COVID-19
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods