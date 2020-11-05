Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4,915.86 Million by 2025 - CAGR 6.65% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Business Process Management (BPM) Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Management Category. The report contains segmentation by Component (Services, Solution (Automation, Content, Document Management, Integration, Monitoring and Optimization, and Process Improvement.)), by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), by Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, and Retail). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025

The Business Process Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 3,339.13 Million in 2019 to USD 4,915.86 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 6.65%.

Major factors driving the growth of business process management market size are the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies with BPM software, the need for automated business processes to reduce manual errors, and improved IT systems to meet the dynamic requirements of customers.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BUSINESS PROCESS MANAGEMENT (BPM) MARKET SIZE

BPM offers powerful software for professionals to efficiently develop business rules according to the business project requirements. The Business Process Management Market size is expected to be driven by numerous advantages, such as improved workforce productivity, faster time to market, process agility, efficient enforcement and regulatory management, and business processes accountability.

The technology of cloud computing helps customers to enjoy the advantages of BPM technologies at a reduced cost. The incremental transition from linear management to holistic management and control is a significant technological advancement in this industry. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the BPM market size.

The increasing number of SMEs adopting BPM in order to enhance operational efficiency is expected to propel the growth of BPM market size during the forecast period. SMEs are introducing BPM strategies to realign the business operation and handle the enormous resources from multiple sources, including blogs, emails, and other intranet portals. It is simpler to incorporate these solutions in SMEs than in large organizations. At the top management level, the BPM approach greatly eliminates the need for micromanagement, which is anticipated as one of the main reasons for its acceptance across large organizations.