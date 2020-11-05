- On regional front, North America is likely to expand at prodigious pace during assessment period 2019–2027

- The global dental imaging market is foreseen to account for ~US$ 6 Bn by 2027 end. This growth is attributed to technological advancements in healthcare sector, specifically in diagnostic imaging techniques and equipment

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-interruptive cameras are gaining traction in healthcare sector owing to numerous features of these devices, including superior-quality still videos and photos. As a result, these products are widely used in dental hospitals. Another reason for increased demand of non-interruptive cameras is their ability to assist in saving as well as sharing data while offering convenience to dentists and patients.

Analysts at TMR highlight that the global dental imaging market is likely to expand at moderate pace during forecast period of 2019 to 20207. One of the important factors fueling market growth is the introduction of groundbreaking digital imaging solutions. Thus, increased use of computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems and advanced computer-aided design (CAD) to produce fixed partial dentures and crowns is predicted to push growth of dental imaging market in the years ahead.

Key Findings of Dental Imaging Market Report

The dental imaging market is projected to gather valuation of ~US$ 6 Bn by 2027end.

by 2027end. The market is foreseen to develop at a stupendous CAGR of ~8.5% during the assessment period of 2019 to 2027.

The dental imaging market was accounted for ~US$ 3 Bn in 2018.

in 2018. In terms of technology, the intraoral scanners & cameras technology segment holds prominent share of the global dental imaging market.

CBCT is another technology segment that leads the market for dental imaging.

Based on end user, dental hospitals & clinics segment is projected to gain promising expansion avenues during assessment period 2019–2027.

