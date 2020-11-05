 

DGAP-Adhoc United Power Technology AG: Change in the Management Board and Supervisory Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Power Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel
United Power Technology AG: Change in the Management Board and Supervisory Board

05-Nov-2020 / 16:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Power Technology AG: Change in the Management Board and Supervisory Board

Ad-hoc-Announcement pursuant to Section 15 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Eschborn, Germany, 5 November 2020 - New Supervisory Board and Management Board member appointment.

United Power Technology AG today announces that The Supervisory Board elected Mr. York Liu as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of United Power Technology AG as substitute member for retired Mr. Song, Wei with effect on 6 August 2020. Mr. Yumi Lin as a member of the Company' s Supervisory Board as substitute member for retired Mr. Wu Wenhai. Mr. Ronald Liu as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board as substitute member for retired Mr. Krolicki Brian Keith.

United Power Technology AG today also announces that Mr. Zhong Dong Huang has resigned as CEO and Member of Management Board of the Company for personal reasons with effect on 9 September 2020, whose deregistration with the court have been completed. The Supervisory Board of United Power Technology AG appointed Mr. Cuan Li as the new Member of Management Board of United Power Technology AG with effect on 10 September 2020.

Also, Mr. Jiayang Zhong has resigned as CFO and Member of Management Board of the Company for personal reasons with effect on 13 September 2018, whose deregistration with the court have been completed.

- End of Ad-hoc-Announcement -

 



 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

'We would like to thank for their long lasting support and invaluable contributions to the Company especially during the challenging situation in recent years. We wish them all the best'.

05-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: United Power Technology AG
Mergenthalerallee 10-12
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 6196 400804
Fax: +49 6196 400910
E-mail: ir01@unitedpower.cn
Internet: www.unitedpower.de.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMAK2
WKN: A1EMAK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1145948

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1145948  05-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

