Candente Gold announces Cross Distribution and Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG) ("Candente Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of up to 4,000,000 common shares (“Shares”) at a price of $0.05 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $200,000.



Joanne Freeze, President and CEO, a control person of Candente Gold Corp., will subscribe for a minimum of 50% of the Private Placement. In connection with the Private Placement, Ms. Freeze plans to complete a cross distribution, whereby she will sell up to 2,000,000 Shares from her holdings in pre-arranged trades (the “Cross”) over the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the “TSXV”). Ms. Freeze will use 100% of the proceeds from the Cross to subscribe for Shares in the Private Placement. The price at which the Cross is completed will be determined in the context of the market.