 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Vasta Platform, Ltd. (VSTA) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 17:00  |  32   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Vasta Platform, Ltd. ("Vasta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VSTA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In July 2020, Vasta conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling more than 18.5 million Class A common shares at $19.00 per share.

Then, on August 20, 2020, the Company announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2020. Vasta announced a net loss of 54.9 million reais and revenue of 120.23 million reais, representing a revenue decline of 12.9% from the prior year period. Vasta also disclosed that “[t]he different seasonality in revenue recognition seen in 2020 on account of a greater concentration of invoices at the start of the commercial cycle (4Q and 1Q) ended up having a negative impact on the basis of comparison against the same period last year.” The Company further stated that EBITDA was impacted by “the extraordinary effects seen in the period, such as the different seasonality of revenue together with the impact of Covid-19 on the operation, as well as the inventory adjustment and higher marketing expenses.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.63, or nearly 9%, to close at $16.88 per share on August 21, 2020, representing an 11.16% decline from the IPO price.

If you purchased Vasta securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Vasta Platform Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Vasta Platform, Ltd. (VSTA) on Behalf of Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Vasta Platform, Ltd. ("Vasta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VSTA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. In July 2020, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:17 Uhr
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Vasta Platform, Ltd. (VSTA) on Behalf of Investors
15.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Vasta Platform, Ltd. (VSTA) on Behalf of Investors
15.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Vasta Platform, Ltd. (VSTA) on Behalf of Investors
14.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Vasta Platform, Ltd. (VSTA) on Behalf of Investors