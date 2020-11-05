 

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Christian Höftberger appointed new CEO of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Christian Höftberger appointed new CEO of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

05.11.2020 / 17:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 5 November 2020

Dr. Christian Höftberger appointed new CEO of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has unanimously appointed Dr. Christian Höftberger (46) as the new chairman of the Board of Management with immediate effect.

Höftberger, who holds a doctorate in law, has been a member of the Board of Management since
15 August 2020. Up to 2012 he worked at RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, most recently as commercial managing director at the Group's university hospital in Giessen. He then held managing positions with the Asklepios Group, including as regional managing director of the Federal State of Hesse, managing director of Asklepios Klinik Altona, and managing director of Asklepios Klinik Lich GmbH where among other things
he successfully implemented the strategic positioning and re-orientation as well as expansion of stable cooperation and referral networks. Höftberger studied law at the Universities of Vienna and Salzburg and obtained an Executive Master in General Management from the University of St. Gallen. Since January 2020 he has been president of the Hesse Hospital Association (HKG).

Dr. Jan Liersch, chairman of the Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, stated: "With Dr. Christian Höftberger the Supervisory Board has appointed a seasoned hospital expert to this position who knows
the Company really well. He enjoys our full and unreserved support. The economic and structural challenges now facing the entire hospital sector are massive. We are convinced that under his leadership RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG will continue to hold its own in this dynamic market and establish itself as a strong partner within the Asklepios Group."

The Supervisory Board moreover adopted the assignment of responsibilities within the Board of Management.

Dr. Christian Höftberger (46), as chairman of the Board of Management (CEO) is responsible for corporate development, human resources, compliance and legal, internal auditing, corporate communications as well as cooperation with politicians and associations.

