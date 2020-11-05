 

PPG PR-2930 structural adhesive earns 2020 Innovation Award from The Adhesive and Sealant Council

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that PPG PR-2930 structural adhesive received the 2020 Innovation Award from The Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) during the virtual 2020 ASC Convention and EXPO, which runs through Nov. 6.

PR-2930 is a state-of-the-art structural adhesive technology that provides composite armor systems with unparalleled performance in the harshest operating environments. Through innovative material design PPG researchers were able to push performance boundaries to achieve high flexibility without sacrificing overall adhesive strength, maximizing the material’s toughness.

“At our PPG research centers, we focus on bridging fundamental polymer properties with formulation and application sciences to produce high performing products,” said David Bem, PPG vice president, science and technology, and chief technology officer. “This award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to our global customers and our drive to achieve innovation excellence.”

The ASC Innovation Awards Program recognizes innovation in adhesive and sealant product developments. The awards identify significant impact chemistries that contribute to downstream industries’ unmet needs and advancements in technology. The award is intended to foster and encourage innovation across the adhesive and sealant industry and academia.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory, which contributed to this important technological advancement,” said Daniel Sydes, PPG global product manager, aerospace adhesives. “This recognition validates our ability to provide cutting-edge innovations and technologies to help the U.S. military stay ahead of its adversaries.”

About The Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC)

The Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) is a North American trade association dedicated to representing the adhesive and sealant industry. The Council is comprised of 115 adhesive and sealant manufacturers, raw material and equipment suppliers, distributors and industry consultants, representing more than 75 percent of the U.S. industry with operations around the world. Offering education, legislative advocacy, professional networking and business growth solutions for its members, the ASC is the center of knowledge and catalyst for industry growth on a global basis for manufacturers, suppliers and end-users. For more information about ASC, visit www.ascouncil.org.

About U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory

DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory (ARL) is an element of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command. As the Army’s corporate research laboratory, ARL is operationalizing science to achieve transformational overmatch. Through collaboration across the command’s core technical competencies, DEVCOM leads in the discovery, development and delivery of the technology-based capabilities required to make Soldiers more successful at winning the nation’s wars and come home safely. DEVCOM is a major subordinate command of the Army Futures Command.​

To learn more, visit www.arl.army.mil/.

