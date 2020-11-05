Performance Meets Productivity in the New Razer Book 13

Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the all-new Razer Book 13, a new high-performing productivity laptop built for the go-getters, side-hustlers, and spirited entrepreneurs of today’s mobile world. With its ultra-mobile design, the world’s thinnest 13.4” display bezels, powerful 11 th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and robust connectivity, the 13-inch ultraportable enables users to do more, faster.

The all new Razer Book 13: The ultimate productivity laptop. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since the launch of the first Razer Blade in 2011, Razer has built a legacy on delivering the highest performing gaming laptops to the delight of our fans worldwide. Today we are excited to announce Razer is breaking into the productivity space the same way we broke into laptop gaming: With a bang,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer’ Systems business unit. “The new Razer Book 13 is the culmination of a decade’s worth of experience in developing and crafting high-end gaming machines. Sleek, powerful, and compact, the Razer Book 13 breaks out from the boring crowd and delivers prosumers an experience not yet realized in a work laptop.”

Slim. Sleek. Mobile.

Built for mobility, the Razer Book 13 was carved from a single block of aluminum making it nimble yet durable, then anodized with a mercury white finish to give it a touch of class and an extra layer of scratch resistance. The Razer Book 13 is a compact companion, weighing in at under 3 lbs. and only .6” thin, it moves effortlessly from job to job. The keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting that can be customized to highlight essential keys or to add a touch of personality.

Lining the sides of the keyboard are two booming speakers powered with smart amp technology and featuring with THX Spatial Audio for rich immersive 360-degree sound. THX Spatial Audio is also available for listening over 3.5mm headphones. Up front and center is an expansive glass touchpad with Windows Precision Drivers to make every click and swipe, smooth and accurate.

Power to Produce

Inside the ultra-compact 13-inch notebook is the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor, up to the Intel Core i7-1165G7 in select models, capable of up to 4.7GHz clock speeds with Intel Turbo Boost. The all-new processor is faster and more efficient than the previous generation, allowing users to get more done over longer periods of time without having to reach for a charger. With the new Intel Core processor comes the new and improved Iris Xe integrated graphics, capable of creating beautiful immersive worlds for users to sink their eyes into. To ensure the ultra-thin laptop stays cool and quiet under load, the processor is fitted with a unique vapor chamber cooling solution from Razer, that reduces ambient heat and noise emissions.