 

Performance Meets Productivity in the New Razer Book 13

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 17:00  |  64   |   |   

Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the all-new Razer Book 13, a new high-performing productivity laptop built for the go-getters, side-hustlers, and spirited entrepreneurs of today’s mobile world. With its ultra-mobile design, the world’s thinnest 13.4” display bezels, powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and robust connectivity, the 13-inch ultraportable enables users to do more, faster.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005783/en/

The all new Razer Book 13: The ultimate productivity laptop. (Photo: Business Wire)

The all new Razer Book 13: The ultimate productivity laptop. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since the launch of the first Razer Blade in 2011, Razer has built a legacy on delivering the highest performing gaming laptops to the delight of our fans worldwide. Today we are excited to announce Razer is breaking into the productivity space the same way we broke into laptop gaming: With a bang,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer’ Systems business unit. “The new Razer Book 13 is the culmination of a decade’s worth of experience in developing and crafting high-end gaming machines. Sleek, powerful, and compact, the Razer Book 13 breaks out from the boring crowd and delivers prosumers an experience not yet realized in a work laptop.”

Slim. Sleek. Mobile.

Built for mobility, the Razer Book 13 was carved from a single block of aluminum making it nimble yet durable, then anodized with a mercury white finish to give it a touch of class and an extra layer of scratch resistance. The Razer Book 13 is a compact companion, weighing in at under 3 lbs. and only .6” thin, it moves effortlessly from job to job. The keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting that can be customized to highlight essential keys or to add a touch of personality.

Lining the sides of the keyboard are two booming speakers powered with smart amp technology and featuring with THX Spatial Audio for rich immersive 360-degree sound. THX Spatial Audio is also available for listening over 3.5mm headphones. Up front and center is an expansive glass touchpad with Windows Precision Drivers to make every click and swipe, smooth and accurate.

Power to Produce

Inside the ultra-compact 13-inch notebook is the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor, up to the Intel Core i7-1165G7 in select models, capable of up to 4.7GHz clock speeds with Intel Turbo Boost. The all-new processor is faster and more efficient than the previous generation, allowing users to get more done over longer periods of time without having to reach for a charger. With the new Intel Core processor comes the new and improved Iris Xe integrated graphics, capable of creating beautiful immersive worlds for users to sink their eyes into. To ensure the ultra-thin laptop stays cool and quiet under load, the processor is fitted with a unique vapor chamber cooling solution from Razer, that reduces ambient heat and noise emissions.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Performance Meets Productivity in the New Razer Book 13 Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the all-new Razer Book 13, a new high-performing productivity laptop built for the go-getters, side-hustlers, and spirited entrepreneurs of today’s mobile world. With its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results