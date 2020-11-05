 

Acadia Healthcare to Participate in Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

05.11.2020, 17:00   

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is being held on November 9 - 12, 2020. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investors” link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for two weeks.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. As of September 30, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 582 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,300 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

