Quorum Announces Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Investment
SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Government of Canada,
through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (“ACOA”), is providing a $500,000 interest free, repayable investment to assist Quorum in adding significant enhancements to DealerMine’s Online
Scheduling application.
Maury Marks, Quorum’s President and CEO stated, “We are excited that ACOA is supporting the research and development of our technology in our Saint John, New Brunswick office. Online Scheduling is a cloud-based online scheduling application that allows dealership customers to book service appointments from any device. After this project is complete, we will license the Online Scheduling application as a stand-alone web booking application to dealers and industry partners. Additionally, we will be adding exciting new functionality including Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) capability that identifies potential Declined Service from past work order’s, predictive analytics that determines the Next Likely Repair based on the age, make and mileage of the customer’s vehicle and a more intuitive and engaging User Interface.”
“To bring back our economy stronger than ever, we must support small and medium-sized companies in their efforts to innovate, digitize and compete,” said Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. “I am pleased that the Government of Canada, through ACOA’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, will help DealerMine create a team of experts to develop a stand-alone Online Scheduling application for the automotive industry. This project will strengthen the company’s product line, expand its markets and create four highly skilled positions.”
About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.
Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:
- XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer
satisfaction.
- DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service
departments in a dealership.
