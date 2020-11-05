Quorum Announces Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Investment

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (“ACOA”), is providing a $500,000 interest free, repayable investment to assist Quorum in adding significant enhancements to DealerMine’s Online Scheduling application.



Maury Marks, Quorum’s President and CEO stated, “We are excited that ACOA is supporting the research and development of our technology in our Saint John, New Brunswick office. Online Scheduling is a cloud-based online scheduling application that allows dealership customers to book service appointments from any device. After this project is complete, we will license the Online Scheduling application as a stand-alone web booking application to dealers and industry partners. Additionally, we will be adding exciting new functionality including Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) capability that identifies potential Declined Service from past work order’s, predictive analytics that determines the Next Likely Repair based on the age, make and mileage of the customer’s vehicle and a more intuitive and engaging User Interface.”