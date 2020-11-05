 

Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 17:11  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) provides the following update on civil proceedings in the Arizona Superior Court (the “Court”) initiated by Nabis AZ, LLC (“Nabis AZ”), the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, against Mark Krytiuk (“Krytiuk”), the Company’s former President, Chief Operations Officer and director. As previously disclosed by the Company on October 16, 2020, Nabis AZ filed an application with the Court to request expedited injunctive relief against Krytiuk in respect of, among other things, Krytiuk’s position as a director of Perpetual Healthcare Inc. (“Perpetual”), the operator of the Emerald medical marijuana retail dispensary. The application was heard on November 2, 2020, following which the Court denied the application. The Court released a minute entry on November 4, 2020 with reasons for its denial of the application on the basis that Nabis AZ had not met the legal threshold for such expedited relief. The Court’s decision to deny the application does not preclude Nabis from continuing to seek monetary and other relief against Krytiuk, including his removal as a director of Perpetual. The Court also confirmed that Nabis can amend its lawsuit to bring additional claims against Krytiuk.  The Company expects to take all additional steps to protect its interests through the Court, including additional claims against Krytiuk, and otherwise as soon as reasonably practicable.

PNTM Management Services, LLC (“PNTM”) and Nolan Ryan have filed a lawsuit against Nabis AZ, Nabis and Krytiuk in the Court.  The lawsuit involves Nabis AZ’s failure to fund its deferred payment obligation in respect of an asset purchase agreement for the assets and management agreements related to the operation and management of Perpetual, as previously announced by the Company on October 28, 2020. PNTM and Mr. Ryan allege claims against Nabis AZ and Nabis for breach of contract and declaratory judgment.  PNTM and Mr. Ryan allege claims against Krytiuk for intentional interference with contract and declaratory judgment.  Nabis AZ and Nabis intend to defend against the lawsuit.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.
Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations: that the acquisitions will be completed by the Company or completed upon the terms disclosed; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For inquiries, please contact:

Emmanuel Paul, Chairman of the Board
info@nabisholdings.com


Nabis Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) provides the following update on civil proceedings in the Arizona Superior Court (the “Court”) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Bombardier, Texas State Technical College (TSTC) Celebrate Official Registration of Bombardier ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Unternehmens-Update zu Nabis – Arizona
29.10.20
Nabis Corporate Update – Arizona

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
284
Innovative Properties Inc.: Sensationsakquise eines Cannabisproduzenten - 38 % seit Erstempfehlung -