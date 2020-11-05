 

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Earns Gold MarCom Award for Pre-Employment Screening Program Collateral

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), in partnership with NIC Federal, has earned a Gold MarCom Award for its Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) 10-year anniversary fact sheet.

The MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication professionals. The program is one of the largest competitions of its kind in the world, and the PSP was selected out of approximately 5,000 entries submitted throughout the United States, Canada and dozens of other countries.

This year’s win marks the second gold win and third acknowledgement for the PSP.

For the past decade, the PSP has provided immediate online access to commercial drivers’ safety histories, with the drivers’ written authorization, to assist motor carriers with the driver hiring process. FMCSA contracts with NIC Federal to develop and maintain the PSP. FMCSA is responsible for all PSP data and general oversight, while NIC Federal handles daily operations, program outreach, customer service and technology development and maintenance.

“PSP usage has improved roadway safety for a decade and continues to redefine the driver hiring process,” said Laura Johnson, NIC Federal General Manager. “I am pleased that the MarCom Awards chose to recognize the PSP for its strategically-designed marketing materials further celebrating 10 years of this innovative technology.”

FMCSA and NIC Federal dedicate creative resources to encourage adoption of the PSP. According to a study released by FMCSA, the PSP positively impacts the safety of America's roadways. The study shows that motor carriers using the PSP have, on average, decreased crash rates by 8% and driver out-of-service (OOS) rates by 17%.

About the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

The FMCSA was established as a separate administration within the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Jan. 1, 2000. Its primary mission is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses. To learn more about FMCSA, visit www.fmcsa.dot.gov.

About NIC Federal, LLC

NIC Federal partners with U.S. federal departments and agencies to transform how citizens and businesses interact with government. Focused on delivering a comprehensive user experience, NIC Federal builds digital services and solutions that exceed the expectations of government and its constituents. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NIC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV). For more information, please visit www.nicfederal.com.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

About MarCom Awards

MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand creative professionals. The association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and sets standards for excellence. MarCom Awards honors the messengers and creators of the information revolution. Each year, competition judges evaluate the creative industry’s best corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. More information is available at www.marcomawards.com.

